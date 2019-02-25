Home Business

Ericsson and Airtel to collaborate on intelligent, predictive network operations

The Swedish gear maker will support Airtel by leveraging on its developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

NEW DELHI: Swedish gear maker Ericsson and Bharti Airtel on Monday announced a partnership for building intelligent and predictive network operations that harness new-age technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

"Leveraging on its developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, Ericsson will support Airtel to proactively address network complexity and boost user experience," Ericsson said in a statement. Having completed proof of concept trials, Ericsson and Airtel are expanding their co-creation partnership to industrialise AI use cases, the statement added.

Ericsson has been Bharti's managed service partner since 2004 and runs its all-India 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, intelligent network, and VOLTE (voice over long term evolution) technologies. "I'm delighted that we are able to innovate together with Airtel which confirms a joint commitment to our long-standing partnership where together we can showcase what is possible with AI/ML (machine learning) as we transform into a truly data driven operations that will deliver business benefits on a new level," Bradley Mead, Head of Ericsson Network Managed Services said.

