How to write plagiarism free content?

By Online MI

Content marketing has a very important role to play in developing a business or a brand. Providing valuable and relevant information can increase your page traffic considerably and thus companies put a lot of effort in providing high-quality content.

Internet is a huge database, and you can find almost everything online. Many online portals use content marketing to build their brand and a very important focus is put on generating original and unmatched content.

Now, writing a plagiarism free content can be quite a difficult thing for many people, while some can do it easily. Here we have provided some tips to assist you in writing a plagiarism free original content.

1. Modify content

Google offers a myriad of information. It is a great source to gather facts and information. You can gather relevant information from different blogs and pages and modify the information to create your own original and plagiarism free content. You can also try Grammarly free trial to rewrite an error-free article.

2. Make use of plagiarism checkers

There are many online plagiarism detection tools like grammar checker , which you can use to check the uniqueness of your article. There are many free sites where you can check the plagiarism in your content and if your article shows any plagiarism, you can modify and rewrite it to make it unique.

3. Google synonyms

While rewriting an article, you can make it unique and plagiarism free by introducing synonyms of some words from the original article. Altering a content using synonyms can remove the duplicity from your article and thus make it plagiarism free.

4. Change the adjectives

Along with using synonyms, you can also modify adjectives to remove plagiarism from your content. Creating exclusive content means removing any kind of duplicity. So along with using synonyms, modify the adjectives to get a plagiarism free, unique content.

5. Convert digits

Every once in a while, you will be required to rewrite an existing content. To remove the chances of plagiarism, you can convert the digits from the articles. Say if the number in the source article is given in words, you can write them in digits in your article and vice versa. Now, you don't have to follow this rule every single time. But you can do it wherever and whenever it seems appropriate.

6. Use correct punctuations

You might think that all the content available in the internet is properly punctuated, but that is not the case many times. A lot of content available online is actually incorrectly punctuated. You can take advantage of these incorrectly punctuated articles and use the proper punctuations to get a unique and plagiarism free content.

Plagiarism kills the online reputation of your brand and you don't want to any of your clients to lose trust in you. If you are someone struggling with writing a plagiarism free content then hopefully these tips will assist you to write unique, original and plagiarism free content that everyone will enjoy reading.