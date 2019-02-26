Eros Now partners Vindicia to maximise growth, enhance consumer experience

By PTI

BARCELONA: Eros Now has partnered with digital subscription platform Vindicia CashBox to maximise growth and enhance consumer experience.

"Through this alliance Vindicia CashBox will help in accelerating the subscriber growth of Eros Now around the world," the company said in a statement.

At present, Eros Now has a library of over 12,000 Indian films, music videos, TV shows, original web series and short-format content, and has more than 142 million registered users and 15.9 million paying subscribers.

"This alliance with Vindicia will enhance the consumer experience and offer seamless transaction capabilities.

With changing consumer dynamics, the association will also help to provide subscriber intelligence that will bring business agility to continuously boost the overall video watching experience, thus driving consumer retention, global connecting and increasing subscriber growth," Eros Digital CEO Rishika Lulla Singh said.

Vindicia CashBox is a digital subscription platform for digital goods that accelerates business growth via data-driven insights, improved customer acquisition and extreme ease of use for subscribers.