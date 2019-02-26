FIEO seeks to bring more products under exports incentive scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Monday sought inclusion of jewellery and auto components under the export incentive scheme via e-commerce to boost outbound shipments.

Commenting on the draft e-commerce policy, FIEO president Ganesh Kumar Gupta said only a few items such as handicraft, handloom, books, leather footwear and toys avail exports incentives under Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS). “The list requires immediate expansion as many MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) units exporting auto components, are deprived of MEIS,” he said.

The proposed policy should bring uniform definition of e-commerce as various acts and policies define the world differently, Gupta said.

The limitation of Rs 25,000 for e-commerce exports or imports through courier, should be either removed or enhanced to Rs 5 lakh, so that high-value shipments can be exported through courier mode, availing fast-track facility. It is ironical that e-commerce retail exports are still in the manual mode and the need of the hour is that the entire e-commerce transaction should be carried out through electronic module, he added.

EXPORTS Growth

During April-January period of the current fiscal, exports grew 9.52 per cent to $271.8 billion.