Lot of headway being made in IL&FS matter: Corporate Affairs Secretary

Srinivas sad that n next few months the first phase of the debt resolution should be completed.

Published: 26th February 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

IL&FS

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The first phase of resolution for problems faced by IL&FS group is expected to be completed in the next few months, as a lot of headway is being made in addressing the issues, a senior official said Tuesday.

On Monday, the National Company Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said that no bank or financial institution can declare the accounts of debt-ridden IL&FS and group companies as non-performing assets without its permission. "I think a lot of headway is being made and in next few months the first phase of resolution should be completed," Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said.

He was responding to a query about the progress being made with respect to IL&FS case. Speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by industry body CII, he emphasised that pro-active steps have been taken regarding the IL&FS matter.

IL&FS crisis National Company Appellate Tribunal Corporate Affairs secretary IL&FS debt resolution

