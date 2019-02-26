Home Business

Sensex falls 285 points as IAF strikes terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir

At 11:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down nearly 285 points at 35,929 in opening deals and the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 81 points at 10,800 level.

Published: 26th February 2019

By ANI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices fell on Tuesday as rising tension between India and Pakistan amid weak global cues shook investor confidence.

The Indian Air Force carried out multiple aerial strikes at major terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, 12 days after the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama. Experts said the move may geopolitical ramifications.

All sectoral indices were in the red. Among the top losers were Hero MotoCorp, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Mahindra & Mahindra, and ICICI Bank.

Meanwhile, Asian markets also showed bearish trends as investors waited to see if the United States and China can clinch a trade deal on tariffs.

