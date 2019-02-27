Home Business

Keeping close watch on online food business: Maharashtra FDA commissioner

With the Rs 15,000 crore ice cream industry expected to grow steadily at 15-20 per cent over a couple of years, there is a need to deliberate on the dynamics and scope of growth of the industry.

Published: 27th February 2019 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Many young men are cashing in on the popularity of online food delivery apps by turning delivery guys l With incentives and health insurances, they are offered a good deal, swiggy, kochi, EPS

A file photo of food delivery personnel waiting for app notification. A Sanesh

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is keeping a close watch on the online food business and has taken several steps to ensure compliance in Maharashtra, a senior state official Tuesday said.

"We are keeping a close watch on the online food business and has taken several steps to ensure compliance in the state," the state's FDA Commissioner Pallavi Darade said.

Addressing a gathering at the CII Ice Cream Industry Conclave, Darade said, "In the last few months, we conducted raids at almost 350 outlets of online food delivery sources and found out that almost 112 of them are operating without licenses. Many of them are operating out of unhygienic places. We have filed 200 such cases against them." These actions would benefit the consumers in the long-run, she added.

With the Rs 15,000 crore ice cream industry expected to grow steadily at 15-20 per cent over a couple of years, there is a need to deliberate on the dynamics and scope of growth of the industry, she said.

"The Food Safety and Standard Act is relatively new and the number of regulations on the number of products have come in play as on 2011 and are at par with the world standards," Darade said.

Speaking at the event, Vadilal Industries managing director Devanshu Gandhi said that despite the large population base, the Indian per capita consumption of ice cream is considered to one of the lowest with just 400 ml.

"Compare this with China at 3000 ml and the US at 22000 ml. However, with several favourable factors like affordability, increase in disposable income and booming middle class, this could soon change," he said.

Gandhi further said that there is also a need for increasing the awareness of this sector.

"The total advertising spends across various platforms is to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore, out of which the share of the FMCG sector is almost 30 per cent. However, ice Cream industry spends less than Rs 200 crore in advertising for its products," he added.

Gandhi also pointed out that ice creams are not considered in the same basket as the other dairy products like cheese and butter.

"The ice cream industry is taxed higher. We have to pay GST at 18 per cent while other dairy products are taxed at 12 per cent," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FDA Online Food Business Online Food delivery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp