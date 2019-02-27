Home Business

Long road ahead for PSBs on quest for profitability

Not withstanding consistent capital infusion by the government, state-run banks are still not out of the woods.

Published: 27th February 2019 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters walk past a bank sign along a road in New Delhi (Photo | Reuters)

Image used for representation.

By Sunitha natti
Express News Service

Notwithstanding consistent capital infusion by the government, state-run banks are still not out of the woods. According to banks, unless they are done and dusted with the existing bad loan pile, without considering fresh slippages, the good-old days of bank-led growth appear far away. Moreover, with the pain from MSMEs lurking round the corner along with the looming threat from rising farm loan waivers, chances are the situation could turn grim any moment, taking PSBs to ground zero yet again. 

As banks continue to endure the damage, the key to success lies in swift resolution of bad loans. Although the resolution process at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) painted optimistic gloss all over in its initial days, the sentiment is dying down under the weight of the cases piling up at NCLT. According to Mrytunjay Mahapatra, chief executive officer and managing director, Syndicate Bank, the resolution process was slower than desired, including the number of cases getting admitted vis-a-vis filed cases and those getting resolved vis-a-vis admitted. The problem is that promoters of embattled companies are moving courts, further delaying the process. 

To overcome this issue, banks are reaching out to buyers directly in the market, putting up assets for sale. The most notable case in point is Essar Steel, which is circling courts forever, forcing lenders including ICICI Bank and SBI to sell its assets to ARCs. While success eludes bankers in Essar’s case, they have been making meaningful recoveries in others. But analysts caution that banks may be taking steep haircuts as the bad loan clean up exercise enters its last leg of resolution. 

The upshot is, fresh slippages are limited now that banks have recognised most of their legacy problem loans, while recoveries from stressed assets will likely improve their overall asset quality. While provisioning coverage too is improving, thanks to the government’s additional capital infusion besides banks’ improving income, it will be insufficient to absorb losses should stressed assets spike unexpectedly from other areas, like MSMEs. 

Giving credence to this belief is the RBI’s latest relaxation allowing banks to defer recognising restructured MSME loans as NPAs until March, 2020. For such restructured loans, banks are only required to make provisions of up to 5 per cent of the exposures, significantly less than the requirement for NPAs, an attractive incentive for banks to opt to restructure problem loans instead of reporting them as NPAs. Ratings firm Moody’s believes MSME NPAs could rise substantially when the RBI forbearance expires. A large increase in impairments of agricultural and MSME loans would have a significant impact on banks’ overall asset quality, given these two segments account for 30-35 per cent of total bank loans.

MSME, Agri loans a looming risk

  • Analysts say while PCR is improving, this will be inadequate if  stressed assets in MSMEs and the agri-sector spike
  • RBI’s latest relaxation allowing banks to defer recognising restructured MSME loans as NPAs until March 2020 gives credence to this argument
  • Moody’s believes MSME NPAs could rise substantially when the RBI forbearance expires
  • Large increase in impairments of agri and MSME loans would have a significant impact on overall asset quality
Syndicate Bank MSME

