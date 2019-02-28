ATL Foundation Adds Nasscom Accreditation to its Certification Courses to Enhance Future Prospects for Students

By Online MI

ATL Foundation now adds another significant accreditation to its bucket with that of Nasscom, the apex body supporting the 154 billion IT BPM industry ever since 1988. ATL Foundation, India’s pioneer certification & recruitment company for years now, is leaving no stone unturned in offering its students the best-in-class premium level services for everything, from certification to recruitment. The company pays supreme attention to providing its students with exclusive certification courses from the best, recognized bodies of the country. These certifications not only provide ample credibility to the students going onto becoming professionals of tomorrow but also go a long way in distinguishing ATL Foundation’s name in a league of its own.

Headquartered in Delhi, ATL Foundation is renowned for its advanced level courses, offering world-class knowledge and skill training to students to make them stand out as future professionals, building our nation. Its primary courses include information security, internet reputation & marketing (IRM), networking, embedded system & robotics, cloud computing, software & languages and Linux. Moreover, the company also excels at providing quality recruitment services to a mass of talented professionals out there, placing them successfully with renowned brands such as HDFC Bank, Knowcross, Golden Bricks among others.

Commenting on the significance of such accreditations, Sonali Verma, Business Development Manager, ATL Foundation, said “Adding new established names, like Nasscom, to both our certification and recruitment businesses, we strive to provide our students, professionals and clients with a complete package. Our endeavor is to help students build their careers with the right foundation and have access to latest, world-class knowledge & skills that enable them to grow continuously. We also look forward to expanding our offerings in near future so as to be able to cater to more number of segments in global terrain.”

Nasscom, being a focused name in developing the architecture integral to the development of the IT BPM sector through policy advocacy is a renowned entity among top employers. With its 2200+ members together constituting around 90% of the industry’s revenue and having enabled the association to successfully spearhead initiatives at local, national and global levels, this automatically makes NASSCOM a prestigious name to add to our professionals’ portfolio.

“We believe in going the extra mile and nurturing the creative thought processes of our students. We are focused on enhancing their overall skillset while imparting superior quality education through the best academicians. These prestigious associations with notable accreditation bodies is an important added initiative from us to strengthen the credibility of our courses further in the industry while arming our students with the best available training.”, added Verma.