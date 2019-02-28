Home Business

Bharat Earth Movers Limited bags Rs 400 crore order from Bengaluru metro

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) shares rallied 3.55 per cent in morning trade on Wednesday after bagging a metro train sets contract from the Bengaluru metro.

Published: 28th February 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) shares rallied 3.55 per cent in morning trade on Wednesday after bagging a metro train sets contract from the Bengaluru metro. The state-owned mini ratna company on Wednesday bagged an order worth `400 crore to augment the metro services in Bengaluru.
“BEML has received a contract for seven metro train sets of six cars configuration to augment the metro services in Bengaluru valued around `400 crore,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company operates under three major business verticals — mining and construction, defence and rail and metro. 

These three verticals are serviced by nine manufacturing units located at Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, Palakkad and Subsidiary - Vignyan Industries, in Chikmagalur District. It is also known as one of the top construction equipment suppliers and metro train manufacturers in India.

Besides railways, BEML is also exploring global and domestic opportunities in the ever-expanding aerospace market. It aims to benefit from the offset policy laid down for defence procurement by the Union government. 

Recently, the defence public sector undertaking and US-based Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company have signed a ‘Certificate of Partnership’ at the Aero India 2019 summit. This opens up avenues for collaboration between the two companies to explore manufacturing of support aerospace equipment, said Deepak Kumar Hota, Chairman and Managing Director, BEML.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp