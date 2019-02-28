Home Business

I am unfazed by backlash: Kanthi D. Suresh, Editor-in-chief of Power Sportz

Published: 28th February 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 03:07 PM

By Online MI

As India’s first sports news and journalism channel on a digital platform, Power Sportz is already making headway in delivering sports content in a much appealing way. The channel boasts a range of sports shows covering all action happening in real time, showcasing events, and interviews, bytes of athletes, experts, coaches, and officials. The channel is a veritable entertainment hub for ardent sports lovers.

However, if Power Sportz is making the right noises, owing to its compelling content, it goes without saying that much of the credit goes to the flagship program of the channel—Talking Turkey with Kanthi. The show is helmed by the Editor-in-chief Kanthi D. Suresh, who with her rich repertoire in sports journalism and years of experience adds to its USP. Talking Turkey with Kanthi is a bold sports debate show, a first in India.

Courting controversies along the way

Much of Power Sportz’ impact on any key sports issues comes from Talking Turkey with Kanthi. Every episode of Talking Turkey generates a viewership of over one million, which is only obvious to draw a lot of views, some of which differ from that of the channel.

Some particular episodes of Talking Turkey, particularly the last few ones, where one of them exposed the inside story of the Golf federation, and another threw light on the doping nexus in India, got special highlight for creating controversies and ripples in social media, evoking sharp remarks from people at the receiving end from what was divulged during the show.

In an absolute show of gumption, Kanthi could train her guns at anybody, whether it is the National Sports Federations (NSFs), autonomous bodies or any erring sports officials, or even the Government of India.

Undeterred by backlash

It is inevitable to face the indignation of those who come in the line of fire. Does Kanthi also face any threat, any backlash? 

Inside sources reveal that Kanthi was spotted in Mumbai a few days ago, moving around with tight security, spurring speculations of a potential threat to her.  However, when we tried to dig out the truth, she junked aside any such threat, saying that she isn’t someone to cower down due to any backlash.

Incidentally, launched on May 19, 2018, amid the presence of several dignitaries at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, Power Sportz has taken giant strides and registered exponential growth. Available on a variety of platforms, Power Sportz is immensely preferred by Amazon, making it available on Amazon Fire stick. Having achieved so much within a period of 10 months, is Power Sportz here to stay? Time will tell. It definitely is on our radar. Watch out for more!

