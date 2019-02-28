Home Business

Rupee opens 10 paise higher to 71.14​ against US dollar

Mild selling of the American currency and unabated foreign fund inflows helped the rupee in a positive note.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee rose 10 paise to 71.14 against the US dollar in opening trade at the interbank forex market on Thursday on mild selling of the greenback by exporters and a higher opening in the domestic equity market. Traders said unabated foreign fund inflows too supported the recovery in the Indian rupee.

Meanwhile, the dollar rose from a three-week low overseas as investors grew cautious about US-China trade talks. The rupee fell 17 paise to close at 71.24 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a flare-up of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in capital markets, putting in Rs 423.04 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, as per provisional data. The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 132.56 points, or 0.37 percent, to 36,037.99 in opening trade.

