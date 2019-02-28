Home Business

Sensex opens high to 35,986.88 ahead of February derivatives expiry​

Even Nifty opened high at 10,842 despite investor concerns over the tension between India and Pakistan.

Published: 28th February 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 10:35 AM

Bombay Stock Exchange

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) logo is seen at the BSE building in Mumbai. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

 

MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex opened on a positive note on Thursday amid buying by domestic as well as foreign institutional investors. Investors, however, were cautious on concerns over the tension between India and Pakistan.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 81.45 points, or 0.23 percent, to 35,986.88. The gauge had lost 308 points in the previous two sessions. The NSE Nifty too was trading in the green, up 35.35 points, or 0.33 percent, at 10,842.

Major gainers that supported key indices were Coal India, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Asian Paint, RIL, Infosys, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, HUL, HDFC Bank and Vedanta, rising up to 1.42 percent.

According to Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management, while attacks on the India Pakistan border and war-like situation continue to make headlines, Indian markets have been resilient. "Clearly, the market appears to be suggesting that things will subside as both sides do not appear to want an escalation. The flip side of the event is that investors seem to be recognizing a greater likelihood of a victory for the current regime in upcoming elections; with the follow-on implication that while the near term may be fraught with tensions and a fear of escalation, the medium term picture is possibly clarifying in terms of election outcome and that's a positive for the market," he said.

Investors are covering their pending short positions on the last trading session of February futures and options (F&O) expiry in the derivatives segment, brokers said. The market is also awaiting GDP numbers and fiscal deficit data scheduled for release later in the day.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 423.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 66.81 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.06 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.35 percent in early trade on Thursday. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.35 percent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.28 per cent lower on Wednesday. The rupee, meanwhile, rose 10 paise to 71.14 against the US dollar in the opening.

