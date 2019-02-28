Home Business

Wipro to sell two business units to Alight for Rs 780 crore

Home-grown IT services firm Wipro on Wednesday announced that it will sell two of its business units to United States-based Alight for a cash consideration of up to $110 million (Rs 780 crore). 

Published: 28th February 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Home-grown IT services firm Wipro on Wednesday announced that it will sell two of its business units to United States-based Alight for a cash consideration of up to $110 million (Rs 780 crore). 
Wipro will sell two of its units—Workday and Cornerstone On Demand—to the American firm with around 350 employees in the two teams moving to Alight. 

The two firms “have agreed to expand their relationship by signing a definitive agreement to divest Wipro’s Workday and Cornerstone On Demand business to Alight for cash consideration of up to $110 million, of which $100 million would be payable at closing and the balance, $10 million, would be a deferred consideration payable at the end of 12 months based on the achievement of performance targets,” Wipro said in its exchange filing. 

The transaction will see the transfer of business and employees in the US, the UK, Ireland, Portugal, India and certain other countries to Alight. The two units pulled in a combined standalone revenue of $49.7 million during 2017-18. 

“The transaction will expand Alight’s capabilities and resources in HCM and financial solutions with Wipro’s advisory, implementation and integration offerings, strengthening its position as a large implementation partner in the Workday and Cornerstone On Demand ecosystems,” Wipro added. 
The firm’s chief executive officer and executive director, Abidali Z Neemuchwala, said that this would help Wipro “sharpen its focus on key offerings where it has a leadership position in the market. We will continue to make significant investments to grow our cloud applications and platforms.”

More deals likely in future: Wipro
The deal comes after the two firms closed a 10-year agreement first announced in September last year, and Wipro said that they would continue to explore additional strategic opportunities and possible alignment of portfolios

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp