Aviation Turbine Fuel price cut by 14.7 per cent; costs less than petrol, diesel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s struggling aviation industry received a big relief on the first day of the New Year as domestic Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF or jet fuel) prices were slashed by a record 14.7 per cent on the back of decline in international rates. Jet fuel is now cheaper than both petrol and diesel.

Post-Tuesday’s cut, jet fuel prices came down to Rs 58,060.97 per kilolitre (kl) in New Delhi, lower by Rs 9,990 per kl than in December, when it was sold at Rs 68,050.97 per kg.

A litre of petrol on Tuesday was sold at Rs 68.65 in Delhi against Rs 58.06 per litre price for ATF. Diesel was sold at Rs 62.66 per litre.

This is the second straight monthly reduction in rates and the biggest single cut ever. Post reaching a five-year high of Rs 76,378.80 per kl in November 2018, the ATF prices were slashed by Rs 8,327.83 per kl, or 10.9 per cent, on December 1.

Analysts said that the consecutive cut, along with the strengthening of rupee against the US dollar, will help airlines to improve their financials in the last quarter of the current financial year.

“The peak October-December (Q3) quarter was not a cheerful one for the aviation industry as fuel prices remained high and players continued offering tickets at lower prices. The recent cut can help them to save on fuel expenses and offer fares at competitive prices,” an industry expert said.

According to observers, jet fuel cost makes up to 34 per cent of Indian carriers’ operating expenses and any rise in fuel prices impacts their profit. Owing to this, the top three private carriers posted humongous losses in second quarter of this fiscal.

Rating agency ICRA Ratings had earlier estimated that three listed airlines together have lost around Rs 20 crore per day during the first half of the current financial year due to spike in fuel prices and weak rupee.