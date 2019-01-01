Home Business

Aviation Turbine Fuel price cut by 14.7 per cent; costs less than petrol, diesel

This is the second straight monthly reduction in rates and the biggest single cut ever. Prices were slashed by Rs 8,327.83 per kl, or 10.9 per cent, on December 1.

Published: 01st January 2019 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

State-owned Air India is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and has been in the red for long.

Air India planes. Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s struggling aviation industry received a big relief on the first day of the New Year as domestic Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF or jet fuel) prices were slashed by a record 14.7 per cent on the back of decline in international rates. Jet fuel is now cheaper than both petrol and diesel.

Post-Tuesday’s cut, jet fuel prices came down to Rs 58,060.97 per kilolitre (kl) in New Delhi, lower by Rs 9,990 per kl than in December, when it was sold at Rs 68,050.97 per kg.

A litre of petrol on Tuesday was sold at Rs 68.65 in Delhi against Rs 58.06 per litre price for ATF. Diesel was sold at Rs 62.66 per litre.

This is the second straight monthly reduction in rates and the biggest single cut ever. Post reaching a five-year high of Rs 76,378.80 per kl in November 2018, the ATF prices were slashed by Rs 8,327.83 per kl, or 10.9 per cent, on December 1.

Analysts said that the consecutive cut, along with the strengthening of rupee against the US dollar, will help airlines to improve their financials in the last quarter of the current financial year.

“The peak October-December (Q3) quarter was not a cheerful one for the aviation industry as fuel prices remained high and players continued offering tickets at lower prices. The recent cut can help them to save on fuel expenses and offer fares at competitive prices,” an industry expert said.

According to observers, jet fuel cost makes up to 34 per cent of Indian carriers’ operating expenses and any rise in fuel prices impacts their profit. Owing to this, the top three private carriers posted humongous losses in second quarter of this fiscal.

Rating agency ICRA Ratings had earlier estimated that three listed airlines together have lost around Rs 20 crore per day during the first half of the current financial year due to spike in fuel prices and weak rupee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jet fuel price Aviation turbine fuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp