Home Business

Centre infuses Rs 3,076 crore capital into UCO Bank

By the end of second quarter of 2018-19, its capital adequate ratio (Basel III) stood at 7.57 per cent as against 9.32 per cent year-ago.

Published: 01st January 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

KOLKATA: State-run lender UCO Bank on Monday said the central government has infused Rs 3,076 crore of capital into it by way of preferential allotment.

The government "has conveyed its decision to invest Rs 3,074 crore in the equity of the Bank by way of preferential allotment and Bank has received the amount on Monday," it said in a regulatory filing.

By the end of second quarter of 2018-19 (FY19), its capital adequate ratio (Basel III) stood at 7.57 per cent as against 9.32 per cent year-ago.

The government holds 90.8 per cent stake in the lender as on September 30.

The lender posted Rs 1,136.44 crore net loss for the second quarter of FY19 against a net loss of Rs 622.56 crore for the same period of previous fiscal as provision to cover bad loans increased.

During the September quarter this fiscal, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in absolute terms fell marginally on quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 29,581.49 crore from Rs 29,786.41 crore.

Gross NPA as a percentage of total loans also decreased by 0.34 basis points (bps) to 25.37 per cent from 25.71 per cent during the June quarter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UCO Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp