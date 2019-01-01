Home Business

Finance sector needs more monitoring: Reserve Bank of India

It also raised the issue of shrinking inter-bank market and rising dependence on mutual funds for raising money and NBFCs/HFCs for lending.

Published: 01st January 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

RBI logo

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi, India.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  In light of the recent episode of IL&FS defaults and the risks it created in the financial sector as a whole in an increasingly interconnected market, Reserve Bank of India has called for further fine-tuning of financial conglomerate supervision, to incorporate market-based feedback in their assessment and have proportionate triggers for timely action.

“The deepening and broadening of the financial markets also has some inevitable side effects, in terms of greater inter-connectedness and potential contagion and there needs to be further coordination among the regulators so as to identify possible regulatory arbitrage opportunities on account of regulatory gaps or perceived and real informational asymmetries amongst the regulators,” RBI’s Financial Stability Report for December released on Monday said.

It also raised the issue of shrinking inter-bank market and rising dependence on mutual funds for raising money and NBFCs/HFCs for lending.“The shift in credit intermediation from banks to non-banks has given the corporate sector a diverse choice of financing instruments. Such market-intermediated credit flows require robust supporting infrastructure in the form of appropriate valuation regime as also informative and responsive credit rating framework,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

On the issue of banks, the report said the asset quality of banks have shown an improvement with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of banks falling to 10.8 per cent in September this year from 11.5 per cent in March, and can further go down to 10.3 per cent in March 2019.

Stress test results suggest further improvement in NPA ratio, though its current level still remains high for comfort, Das said. “After a prolonged period of stress, the banking sector appears to be on course to recovery as the load of impaired assets recedes; the first half-yearly decline in GNPA ratio since September 2015 and improving Provision Coverage Ratio, being positive signals,” he said.

Though the higher provisioning for bad debts weighed heavy on PSBs, it has brought a greater discipline in credit assessment, higher sensitivity to market risk and better appreciation of operational risks, Das said, adding that the efforts taken by stakeholders so far have to be “buttressed with substantive reforms in governance and oversight regime, supported by recapitalisation of weak PSBs”.As many as eight PSBs under PCA framework may have their capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio below the minimum regulatory level of 9 per cent by March without taking into account further recapitalisation by the Centre, the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India RBI IL&FS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp