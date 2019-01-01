Finance sector needs more monitoring: Reserve Bank of India

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In light of the recent episode of IL&FS defaults and the risks it created in the financial sector as a whole in an increasingly interconnected market, Reserve Bank of India has called for further fine-tuning of financial conglomerate supervision, to incorporate market-based feedback in their assessment and have proportionate triggers for timely action.

“The deepening and broadening of the financial markets also has some inevitable side effects, in terms of greater inter-connectedness and potential contagion and there needs to be further coordination among the regulators so as to identify possible regulatory arbitrage opportunities on account of regulatory gaps or perceived and real informational asymmetries amongst the regulators,” RBI’s Financial Stability Report for December released on Monday said.

It also raised the issue of shrinking inter-bank market and rising dependence on mutual funds for raising money and NBFCs/HFCs for lending.“The shift in credit intermediation from banks to non-banks has given the corporate sector a diverse choice of financing instruments. Such market-intermediated credit flows require robust supporting infrastructure in the form of appropriate valuation regime as also informative and responsive credit rating framework,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

On the issue of banks, the report said the asset quality of banks have shown an improvement with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of banks falling to 10.8 per cent in September this year from 11.5 per cent in March, and can further go down to 10.3 per cent in March 2019.

Stress test results suggest further improvement in NPA ratio, though its current level still remains high for comfort, Das said. “After a prolonged period of stress, the banking sector appears to be on course to recovery as the load of impaired assets recedes; the first half-yearly decline in GNPA ratio since September 2015 and improving Provision Coverage Ratio, being positive signals,” he said.

Though the higher provisioning for bad debts weighed heavy on PSBs, it has brought a greater discipline in credit assessment, higher sensitivity to market risk and better appreciation of operational risks, Das said, adding that the efforts taken by stakeholders so far have to be “buttressed with substantive reforms in governance and oversight regime, supported by recapitalisation of weak PSBs”.As many as eight PSBs under PCA framework may have their capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio below the minimum regulatory level of 9 per cent by March without taking into account further recapitalisation by the Centre, the report said.