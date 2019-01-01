Home Business

IL&FS group puts up six major properties for sale 

The company is also selling its 1376 square feet two-bedroom flat in the upscale Malabar Hills locality of Mumbai.

Published: 01st January 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

The debt-laden IL&FS group has put up its properties in two metros on sale, including the swanky 14-storey commercial tower in central Mumbai and is aiming to raise Rs 200 crore from the sale to settle loan dues. The properties include “Business Arcade”, a 42,419 square feet office building at Lower Parel, two small offices in central Mumbai, one fully furnished office space in Nariman Point and another fully furnished office at Dr UN Brahmachari Street in Kolkata.

The company is also selling its 1376 square feet two-bedroom flat in the upscale Malabar Hills locality of Mumbai. The company has already invited bids from interested buyers for properties in Mumbai and Kolkata and has asked bids to be submitted on or before January 15.

Hit by fraud and financial mismanagement, the group has loans due worth nearly Rs 91,000 crore and the new management led by Uday Kotak has resorted to measures like selling properties, white goods and luxury cars owned by it. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IL&FS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp