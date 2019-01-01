IL&FS group puts up six major properties for sale 

By Express News Service

The debt-laden IL&FS group has put up its properties in two metros on sale, including the swanky 14-storey commercial tower in central Mumbai and is aiming to raise Rs 200 crore from the sale to settle loan dues. The properties include “Business Arcade”, a 42,419 square feet office building at Lower Parel, two small offices in central Mumbai, one fully furnished office space in Nariman Point and another fully furnished office at Dr UN Brahmachari Street in Kolkata.

The company is also selling its 1376 square feet two-bedroom flat in the upscale Malabar Hills locality of Mumbai. The company has already invited bids from interested buyers for properties in Mumbai and Kolkata and has asked bids to be submitted on or before January 15.

Hit by fraud and financial mismanagement, the group has loans due worth nearly Rs 91,000 crore and the new management led by Uday Kotak has resorted to measures like selling properties, white goods and luxury cars owned by it.