Reliance Communication, Jio extend spectrum sale deal to June 2019

NEW DELHI: In what may come as a relief to Anil Ambani’s debt-laden Reliance Communications (RCom), the validity of its agreement with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd on spectrum sale has been extended to June 2019 by both the firms.“RCom and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd have extended the validity of the agreements signed on 28th December 2017 for sale of Towers, Fiber, MCNs and Spectrum of RCom and its affiliates to 28th June 2019,” RCom said in filing with the stock exchanges.

At the moment, the deal is hung in the air. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has refused to clear the deal over non-payment of dues by RCom, despite the latter producing a corporate guarantee of Rs 1,400 crore to the telecom department as directed by the Supreme Court.

It was expected that the DoT would give a No Objection Certificate to the deal after RCom furnished the corporate guarantee. However, it refused the clearance to the spectrum sale over lack of clarity on payment of dues and associated charges by RCom, especially in the backdrop of Mukesh Ambani refusing to take any payment liability of his younger sibling’s firm.

RCom owes the DoT about Rs 2,900 crore. DoT has maintained its stance not to clear the deal unless it gets clarity on payment of dues and associated charges from the two companies. RCom, on the other hand, said last week that it remains committed to paying its outstanding dues.

Senior officials of RCom and Reliance Jio had also met the telecom secretary this month to discuss outstanding issues raised by DoT overpayment related to spectrum sale deal between the two companies.

Last year, RCom had signed the much-needed deal with Jio for the sale of wireless spectrum, tower, fibre and media convergence nodes assets, the proceeds of which were to be used to pare its `46,000 crore debt.

From that deal, RCom so far announced the completion of the sale of optical fibre assets worth `3,000 crore and sale of its media convergence nodes worth Rs 2,000 crores to Reliance Jio.

Nod awaited

