UP RERA shortlists 10 projects for deregistration in Noida, Greater Noida

Published: 01st January 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

By ENS Economic Bureau
Express News Service

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has shortlisted 10 housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida which may be deregistered this month, after instances of serious delays and non compliance.“We have already received a series of complaints and the team is working on those. After the first review, we have shortlisted ten which have serious compliance issues... We are planning to deregister those in a few days,” said a senior official at RERA. 

“It will not be appropriate to name the project as it will create panic among home buyers. Once the decision is final and formal, we will come up with the names,” the official added. 
UP RERA has also started a star rating system, where it will review housing projects and will rate them in terms of project progress, construction quality, and other parameters.

“We will provide information about builder’s financial position and its failed projects to prospective buyers. This will enable homebuyers to make a proper selection,” Rajiv Kumar, chairman, UP RERA said.
So far there was no resource for prospective buyers to track past records of the builder.

The real estate regulator is also planning to appoint a private agency to evaluate projects, and seek necessary insights regarding project deadlines from the builders.

“As per norms, a builder has to submit the progress report every quarter with RERA. Due to the shortage of staff, physical verification of all such reports is not possible. Now, we are hiring a private agency which will check projects to corroborate them,” said Kumar.

Complaints pending
There are 500 housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida against which complaints have been recorded and there are additional 3,000 complaints which are pending, according to officials

