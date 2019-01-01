We provide high ease of use in currency hedging, says Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

With recent approval from SEBI, the Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE) has begun weekly options on US dollar-Indian rupee and other new currency products to enable market participants reduce their cost of hedging. We spoke to Kunal Sanghavi, Chief Financial Officer of MSE, to know how the national-level stock exchange will help traders and more:

What is the idea behind MSE? What are the products that can be exchanged on the platform?

MSE offers an electronic, transparent and hi-tech platform for trading in Capital Market, Futures & Options, Currency Derivatives and Debt Market segments. We recently received approval from market regulator SEBI to launch weekly options on US dollar-Indian rupee and two new currency products. The other two approvals allow us to introduce monthly Currency Options contracts on currency pairs of EUR-INR, GBP-INR & JPY-INR and Futures & Options on cross currency pairs of EUR-USD, GBP-USD & USD-JPY.​

You recently raised a significant amount of money, how are you planning to spend it?

We raised over `207 crore in the last two years, of which `200 crore was infused in our subsidiary Metropolitan Clearing Corporation of India, to meet net worth of `300 crore as per SEBI regulations. However, SEBI recently revised the net worth criteria for clearing corporations from `300 crore to `100 crore. This move will enable MSE to free up excess amount locked in its clearing arm and use it for implementation of our business initiatives, which include new product launches.

How would currency-trading for merchants be different in MSE than on other platforms?

Other platforms that are OTC in nature does not provide high ease of use. They require one to coordinate with bankers or money participants, where they often face non-standardised contracts and lack effective price discovery mechanism, thus making hedging in forex unattractive for merchants and other participants. However, we are differentiated in the way we service our members and customers, besides bringing path-breaking research and focus to currency markets know-how.

What opportunities you see in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. How are you planning to expand there and cater to small traders?

Our technological initiatives are highly scalable and will give us immense reach at low cost to traders in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. We are coming up with web-based integrated platforms that will further help ease trade and provide advanced features, which will add convenience, thereby enhancing user experience.

How much can one save if they make wise decision on foreign exchange?

When we say wisdom, we refer to how effectively our platforms can help small businesses, investors and entrepreneurs. They benefit through hedging their forex exposures, treasuries, equity portfolios, raising money through not just debt issuances, but also through listing on our platform. Retail participants end up paying spread of anywhere between 0.05-0.5 per cent over and above spot, which is effectively saved in case of exchange-traded hedging products, is fairly priced as per true demand supply in markets and is available to institutional players and bankers.

MCX-SX to MSE... How has been the journey in the backdrop of Jignesh Shah case?

We have nothing to do with that case. MSE is governed by the Board that includes Public Interest Directors appointed by SEBI. We are as independent as any other national exchange in the country and run by a professional management team.

