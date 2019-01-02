Home Business

Bank of Baroda to be third biggest after Cabinet clears mega merger

There will be no impact on the employees following the merger, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad assured.

Published: 02nd January 2019

Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank
By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday approved the merger of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with the Bank of Baroda (BoB) to make it a globally competitive lender.

With the merger, the new BoB will become the third largest bank after State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

"There will be no impact on the service conditions of the employees and there will be no retrenchment following the merger," Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters about decisions taken by the Union Cabinet.

"The merger has been designed to make BoB as a merged entity, a globally competitive lender," Prasad added.

