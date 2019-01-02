Carmakers end 2018 on a low

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even continuous fall in fuel prices and massive year-end discounts failed to lighten up passenger vehicle sales in December as carmakers reported either negative or muted growth figures.

Domestic sales of the country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, were up 1.8 per cent at 1,21,479 units last month, against 1,19,286 units in the year-ago month, while its exports were down by 36.4 per cent at 6,859 units. Overall, the carmaker reported 1.3 per cent decline in sales at 1,28,338 units in December.

Similarly, Mahindra & Mahindra’s passenger vehicle sales during the month were at 15,091 units, against 15,543 units in the year-ago month, down 3 per cent. Meanwhile, Tata Motors recorded 1 per cent growth in domestic passenger vehicle sales at 14,260 units.

Hyundai Motor India, however, reported 4.6 per cent increase in domestic sales at 42,093 units in December 2018. Honda Motors India reported 4 per cent increase in its domestic sales to 13,139 units in December.

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) also reported a fall in commercial vehicle sales. Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 36,180 units in December, down 11 per cent from 40,447 units in the same month last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s commercial vehicle sales were also down 4 per cent at 16,906 units last month from 17,542 units in December 2017.

Rajan Wadhera, president, automotive sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said that in the “domestic market, challenges relating to tight liquidity and low buying sentiment continue the de-growth for December”.

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, saw a 14 per cent decline in domestic sales, which stood at 56,026 units last month against 65,367 units in December 2017. Other two-wheeler OEMs are yet to report December sales figures.