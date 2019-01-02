Farm loan waivers help reduce banks’ priority sector NPAs

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

The bevy of farm loan waivers being announced by states appears to have an unusual beneficiary: banks. The proportion of bad loans in the priority sector of scheduled commercial banks (SCB) fell from 47 per cent in 2003 to 25 per cent in 2017, while NPAs of non-priority sector shot up from 51 per cent to 75 per cent during the same period. Similarly, among PSBs, if priority sector bad loans stood at 47 per cent in 2003, they fell to 21 per cent in 2017.

This figure for SBI — the country’s largest lender — reduced from 48 per cent to 20 per cent during the period. According to Nabard, various state governments have announced their own schemes for farm loan waivers, which banks implement as per the operational guidelines issued by the concerned state government. Notwithstanding the waivers, gross NPAs for agriculture and allied activities of all SCBs for the last three years, as reported by RBI, shot up from Rs 51,964 crore as on March 2016 to Rs 85,482 crore on March 2018.

Also, NSSO, which conducted a situation assessment survey of agricultural households in 2013, found that the average loan outstanding per agricultural household stood at `47,000. It also estimated that at the all-India level, 25.8 per cent of the loans were sourced from money lenders, at steep interest rates. In order to prevent a debt spiral, the government took initiatives to reduce the debt burden of farmers, while credit was made available at a reduced interest rate of 7 per cent. Farmers can also avail of an interest subvention scheme from the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers’ Welfare for short-term crop loans up to `3 lakh. This offers interest subvention of 2 per cent per annum to banks on use of their own resources. Besides, an additional 3 per cent incentive is given to farmers for prompt loan repayment, reducing effective interest rate to 4 per cent.

Further, in order to discourage distress sales by farmers and to encourage them to store their produce in warehouses against warehouse receipts, the benefit of interest subvention scheme has been extended to small and marginal farmers having kisan credit cards and storing produce in accredited warehouses up to six months post-harvest on the same rate as available to crop loans. Farmers affected by natural calamities also get relief like interest subvention and loan restructure. These directions have been so designed that the moment a calamity is declared, they are set in motion without any intervention.