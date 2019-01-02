IBC process gives loan recoveries a boost

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

Loan recoveries have picked up pace with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code set in motion in late 2016. As on November, 2018, a whopping 40,712 cases have been registered with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), of which 26,290 have been disposed. While there’s no data related to NPAs reduced due to NCLT process, as per data maintained by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), orders of a resolution against 65 corporate debtors have been issued by NCLT as on October, 2018, with a realisable amount of Rs 60,636 crore.

Also, based on the RBI’s directions last June, cases have been filed under IBC before NCLT with respect to 41 borrowers — comprising 12 large accounts with cumulative loans outstanding of Rs 1,97,769 crore as on March 2017 and the remaining 29 borrowers with an outstanding amount of Rs 1,35,846 crore — are under various stages of resolution, with a few accounts like Jyoti Structures now facing liquidation. The resolution and proactive identification of bad loans also brought forth an uncomfortable statistic of how many bank employees — both public and private — are conniving with borrowers, collectively turning the loan account bad.

For instance, during FY18, 6,049 officers have been held responsible on account of staff delinquency, and depending on the gravity of the lapses, penalties have been imposed against erring officials including dismissal, removal from services, compulsory retirement, reduction to lower grade, reduction to lower stage in time scale of pay etc.