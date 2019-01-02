Outstanding advances to MSMEs on the rise as NPAs register fall

By Express News Service

Unlike developed economies, India has a significant presence of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) — a staggering 5.77 crore as per NSSO’s 2013 estimate — and lack of credit access to these non-corporate, small businesses persists. But the trend seems to be changing. Latest data shows that total advances outstanding of MSMEs rose from 6.86 per cent as on March 2018 to 14.06 per cent as on September 2018, while the gross Non Performing Assets (NPAs) went south from Rs 9,62,621 crore to Rs 9,46,062 crore during the same period.

But experts reckon that more formal capital channels need to be opened up. For instance, while gross bank credit rose from Rs 62.016 lakh crore in September 2015 to Rs 80.250 lakh crore in September 2018, total advances to MSMEs increased only marginally from Rs 9.260 lakh crore to Rs 10.998 lakh crore during the same period. Of this, state-run banks’ (PSB) share reduced from Rs 8.378 lakh crore to Rs 7.561 lakh crore. While PSBs focused on large industries, the shortfall in credit supply to MSMEs was offset by loans and advances from private sector banks and NBFCs. As per data, credit to MSMEs from deposit taking and non-deposit taking systematically important Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) increased from Rs 1,10,400 crore in June 2017 to Rs 1,55,981 crore in June 2018.

Sensing the need to step up focus, the government and the RBI took several steps to facilitate lending to MSMEs. This included enhancement of working capital to GST-registered MSMEs, allowing automated processing of MSME loan proposals through a common portal, launching of a revolutionary “59 minutes” platform, through which a decision on in-principle approval for loans up to Rs 1 crore will be conveyed by PSBs within 59 minutes.

RBI also allowed banks and NBFCs an extension to classify loan accounts of eligible MSME borrowers as NPAs to 180 days, subject to certain conditions. It’s not that there has been no focus on MSME credit altogether in the past. The government has put in riders for all scheduled commercial banks advising them to achieve 20 per cent y-o-y growth in credit to the sector. Of this, 60 per cent should be allocated to micro enterprises and banks should achieve 10 per cent annual growth in number of micro enterprise accounts.