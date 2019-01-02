Public sector bank bad loans take a steep dive after peaking in March 2018

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

State-run banks have reduced a staggering Rs 2.22 lakh crore from their NPA tallies as loan recovery efforts paid off in the last three and half years, shows latest data. As per RBI, gross NPAs of public sector banks (PSBs) started declining after peaking in March 2018 from Rs 8,95,601 crore to Rs 8,68,812 crore in September 2018. In other words, bad loans worth Rs 26,789 crore were reduced in these six months alone.

In fact, banks recovered a record Rs 60,726 crore in the first half of the current financial year (H1FY19), which is more than double the amount recovered over the corresponding period of the last financial year. Interestingly, credit risk-weighted assets to gross advances ratio decreased steadily over the past four quarters, from 80.26 per cent in September 2017 to 71.2 per cent in September 2018. Non-NPA accounts overdue by 31 to 90 days (Special Mention Accounts 1 and 2) of PSBs fell by 61 per cent over five successive quarters, from Rs 2.25 lakh crore as on June, 2017 to Rs 0.87 lakh crore as on September 2018, indicating significant improvement in asset quality.

Banks made aggregate provision for NPAs and other contingencies of Rs 57,015 crore during H1 FY19. Additionally, because of hardening of bond yields, these banks had aggregate mark-to-market losses on their investment portfolios of Rs 10,400 crore during the same period. Even as banks initiated a clean up of bad loans and were providing for expected losses during the fourth quarter of FY18, all such schemes for restructuring stressed loans were withdrawn. As a result, while nationalised banks posted aggregate operating profits during the last half year (H1FY19) of Rs 47,221 crore, for the same period last year their net profits declined primarily on account of continuing provision for NPAs recognised as a result of the asset quality review (AQR) initiated in 2015 and subsequent transparent recognition by banks including under RBI’s Revised Resolution framework for Stressed Assets issued on February 12, 2018.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) of PSBs rose sharply from 46.04 per cent as on March 2015 to 66.85 per cent as on September 2018, giving banks a cushion to absorb losses. According to the Ministry of Finance, various efforts to reduce NPAs were initiated since 2015, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which is nothing but a unified framework to resolve insolvency and bankruptcy issues. Besides, the government has also enacted laws to debar wilful defaulters and those associated with NPA accounts from the resolution process, essentially changing the creditor-debtor relationship. The Banking Regulation Act, 1949 has also been amended, authorising RBI to issue directions to banks to initiate the insolvency process under IBC.

Similarly, the age-old Sarfaesi Act was amended, making it effective with provisions for three months imprisonment in case a borrower does not provide asset details and for the lender to get possession of mortgaged property within 30 days. Above all, six new Debt Recovery Tribunals were set up to expedite recovery. In addition, under the PSBs Reforms Agenda, state-run banks have created Stressed Asset Management verticals for stringent recovery, segregated pre- and post-sanction follow-up roles for clean and effective monitoring, initiated creation of online one-time settlement platforms and committed to monitoring largevalue accounts through specialised monitoring agencies.