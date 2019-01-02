Status quo on small savings schemes interest rates

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government has decided to leave interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged, apart from announcing extension of subsidies to middle-class homebuyers.

“The interest rate on small savings schemes for the January-March period will remain unchanged. We have already taken several steps to make these schemes more attractive,” a senior Finance Ministry official told TNIE.

The schemes for which interest rates remain unchanged include the Public Provident Fund, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, National Savings Certificate and post office deposits. In the October-December quarter of the current financial year, the government had hiked interest rates for various small savings schemes by up to 40 basis points.

Apart from keeping these rates unchanged, the government also extended the Credit-Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) for Middle Income Groups (MIG) by another 12 months. This move will be a New Year bonanza for the prospective middle class homebuyers.

The CLSS was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2016 and was aimed at meeting the aspirations of young middle class professionals and entrepreneurs. The scheme initially covered MIG beneficiaries seeking housing loans for acquisition or construction of houses (including repurchase) from banks, housing finance companies and other such notified institutions for 12 months, which was later extended by 15 months up to March 31, 2019.

In order to cover more homebuyers, the government has also revised the carpet area of the homes under the scheme to up to 160 square metre for MIG-I category and up to 200 square metre for MIG-II category.

According to a release by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, there are 3.39 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme so far. Out of this, 2.46 lakh beneficiaries are in the Economically Weaker Sections or Low Income Groups category and 93,000 in MIG category.

So far, the government has released a total subsidy of about Rs 7,543 crore under the scheme.

PMAY-U scheme

Over 68.7 lakh houses have been approved so far for construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Mission, out of which 37 lakh houses are under various stages of construction and about 13.5 lakh houses have already been completed.