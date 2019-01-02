Home Business

Sudhanshu Saraf appointed as new CEO of  steel business of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd​

An alumnus of IIT-BHU, Saraf has been associated with JSPL for the last three years as a consultant.

Published: 02nd January 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Jindal Steel and Power

Jindal Steel and Power (Photo: www.jindalsteelpower.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Wednesday said Sudhanshu Saraf has been appointed as CEO of its steel business with immediate effect. Saraf succeeds NA Ansari, who was elevated to the post of joint managing director, the company said in a statement.

"The appointment of Sudhanshu Saraf as CEO- Steel Business comes along with the elevation of Naushad Akhter Ansari as joint managing director of JSPL," the statement said. JSPL Tuesday named N A Ansari as the joint managing director of the company with immediate effect.

Saraf has been associated with JSPL for the last three years as a consultant. He is an alumnus of the Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU), the company said. He completed B-Tech in metallurgical engineering in 1987. Part of the USD 18 billion OP Jindal Group, JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

TAGS
JSPL Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL Steel CEO

