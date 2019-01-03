Auto stocks tumble post dismal December sales, Eicher Motors shares fall 9 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After reporting a dismal show in December, shares of automobile companies reeled under selling pressure on Wednesday. The BSE Auto index declined over 3 per cent to close at 20,103.45, with shares of top companies such as Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and TVS Motors falling between 4-8 per cent.Eicher Motors emerged as the top loser across the auto space, with shares falling nearly 9 per cent on Wednesday to close at `21,164.05, after its two-wheeler division Royal Enfield reported over 13 per cent decline in sales in December. This was the company’s biggest single-day fall since October 2008.

“This weakness in demand might continue in near future, considering the substantial increase in the cost of ownership (insurance, rear disc brake and ABS-related) and Jawa has emerged as a reasonable alternative for potential RE customers,” according to a report by Motilal Oswal.

Shares of TVS Motor Company fell 5.34 per cent to `535, even after the firm reported 6 per cent growth in total sales at 271,395 units in December 2018. Similarly, shares of Pune-based Bajaj Auto, which reported 31 per cent growth in its December two-wheeler sales, fell 1.29 per cent to `2,689.40 on Wednesday.

Mahindra & Mahindra closed 4 per cent lower at `7,41.50 after the auto major posted 6 per cent fall in tractor sales at 17,404 units in December, while Tata Motors shares fell 2.91 per cent to settle at `168.55 after the company posted an 8 per cent decline in domestic sales at 50,440 units.

Among others, Maruti Suzuki India and Hero MotoCorp also ended in negative terrain. Maruti shares fell 2.74 per cent to `7,272.45 after the auto major reported a 1.3 per cent decline, while Hero MotoCorp’s stock closed at 3,046.05, down 2.64 per cent.Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed lower on the second straight session of this year, hit by losses in auto and metals stocks.