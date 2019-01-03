Home Business

Auto stocks tumble post dismal December sales, Eicher Motors shares fall 9 per cent

After reporting a dismal show in December, shares of automobile companies reeled under selling pressure on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd January 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After reporting a dismal show in December, shares of automobile companies reeled under selling pressure on Wednesday. The BSE Auto index declined over 3 per cent to close at 20,103.45, with shares of top companies such as Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and TVS Motors falling between 4-8 per cent.Eicher Motors emerged as the top loser across the auto space, with shares falling nearly 9 per cent on Wednesday to close at `21,164.05, after its two-wheeler division Royal Enfield reported over 13 per cent decline in sales in December. This was the company’s biggest single-day fall since October 2008.

“This weakness in demand might continue in near future, considering the substantial increase in the cost of ownership (insurance, rear disc brake and ABS-related) and Jawa has emerged as a reasonable alternative for potential RE customers,” according to a report by Motilal Oswal.

Shares of TVS Motor Company fell 5.34 per cent to `535, even after the firm reported 6 per cent growth in total sales at 271,395 units in December 2018. Similarly, shares of Pune-based Bajaj Auto, which reported 31 per cent growth in its December two-wheeler sales, fell 1.29 per cent to `2,689.40 on Wednesday.
Mahindra & Mahindra closed 4 per cent lower at `7,41.50 after the auto major posted 6 per cent fall in tractor sales at 17,404 units in December, while Tata Motors shares fell 2.91 per cent to settle at `168.55 after the company posted an 8 per cent decline in domestic sales at 50,440 units.

Among others, Maruti Suzuki India and Hero MotoCorp also ended in negative terrain. Maruti shares fell 2.74 per cent to `7,272.45 after the auto major reported a 1.3 per cent decline, while Hero MotoCorp’s stock closed at 3,046.05, down 2.64 per cent.Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed lower on the second straight session of this year, hit by losses in auto and metals stocks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eicher Motors BSE SENSEX stock market automobile industry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp