Union Cabinet approves BoB-Vijaya-Dena Bank merger

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the merger of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, paving way for the creation of India’s second largest public sector bank. Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank are the transferor banks, and BOB is the transferee bank. The scheme shall come into force on April 1, 2019, the press release said. As per the share swap ratio announced by the banks, the Vijaya Bank shareholders would get 402 equity shares of BOB for every 1,000 shares held, and Dena Bank shareholders would get 110 shares of BOB for every 1,000 shares held.

The government assured that every permanent and regular officer or employee would enjoy the pay and allowance at the same level as they do at present after the amalgamation.“The Board of the transferee bank shall ensure that the interests of all transferring employees and officers of the transferor bank are protected,” it said. Bank unions had protested against the amalgamation as they feared job losses.

The Centre, however, tried to reiterate its point about the amalgamation, calling it synergistic. “Leveraging of networks, low-cost deposits and subsidiaries of the three banks have the potential of yielding significant synergies for positioning the consolidated entity for a substantial rise in customer base, market reach, operational efficiency, a wider bouquet of products and services, and improved access for customers,” it said. This would be the first-ever three-way consolidation of banks in India, with a combined business of `14.82 lakh crore, making it the third largest bank after SBI and ICICI.