Home Business

Union Cabinet approves BoB-Vijaya-Dena Bank merger

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the merger of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, paving way for the creation of India’s second largest public sector bank.

Published: 03rd January 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bank strike, Bank merger

Bank officer's will protest against the proposed amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank to create India’s third largest bank. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the merger of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, paving way for the creation of India’s second largest public sector bank. Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank are the transferor banks, and BOB is the transferee bank. The scheme shall come into force on April 1, 2019, the press release said. As per the share swap ratio announced by the banks, the Vijaya Bank shareholders would get 402 equity shares of BOB for every 1,000 shares held, and Dena Bank shareholders would get 110 shares of BOB for every 1,000 shares held.

The government assured that every permanent and regular officer or employee would enjoy the pay and allowance at the same level as they do at present after the amalgamation.“The Board of the transferee bank shall ensure that the interests of all transferring employees and officers of the transferor bank are protected,” it said. Bank unions had protested against the amalgamation as they feared job losses.

The Centre, however, tried to reiterate its point about the amalgamation, calling it synergistic. “Leveraging of networks, low-cost deposits and subsidiaries of the three banks have the potential of yielding significant synergies for positioning the consolidated entity for a substantial rise in customer base, market reach, operational efficiency, a wider bouquet of products and services, and improved access for customers,” it said. This would be the first-ever three-way consolidation of banks in India, with a combined business of `14.82 lakh crore, making it the third largest bank after SBI and ICICI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BoB-Vijaya-Dena Bank merger Vijaya Bank Dena Bank Bank of Baroda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp