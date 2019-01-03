RBI governor Shaktikanta Das to meet MSME, NBFC heads, forms panel to study sector issues

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Post a series of meetings with public and private sector bankers, the Reserve Bank of India Governor now plans to meet representatives from the MSME and NBFC sectors next week. “Will hold meetings with MSME associations and representatives of NBFCs next week,” Governor Shaktikanta Das tweeted, a day after announcing a one-time debt restructuring scheme for MSMEs.

The RBI also announced setting up of an eight-member committee headed by former UTI and SEBI chairman UK Sinha to study the issues affecting the MSME sector. The committee will review the current institutional framework in place, study the impact of economic reforms on the sector, factors affecting their financing, global practices, existing policies and propose long-term solutions for the sector’s economic and financial stability. It will submit its report by the end of June 2019, RBI said.

Pressure from the NBFC and MSME sectors over liquidity woes had pushed the RBI-Finance Ministry relationship to an edge before a kind of compromise on a few issues were brought about. One of the points the government had pushed the RBI into taking up at their meeting on November 19 was the MSME loan restructuring. RBI has also been taking measures to ease liquidity in the NBFC sector, which was hit badly after the IL&FS crisis.

MSME credit, which dipped following demonetisation and GST, gradually picked up, clocking 18 per cent YoY growth in Q1FY19. As of FY18, MSME loans accounted for 25 per cent of commercial lending.

“We don’t see material impact on banks/NBFCs under our coverage as the trends are not showing any signs of further deterioration, but public banks, which have higher impairments in this portfolio, could stand to benefit,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.