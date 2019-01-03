Home Business

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das to meet MSME, NBFC heads, forms panel to study sector issues

The RBI also announced setting up of an eight-member committee headed by former UTI and SEBI chairman UK Sinha to study the issues affecting the MSME sector.

Published: 03rd January 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Shaktikanta Das

Newly-appointed RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Post a series of meetings with public and private sector bankers, the Reserve Bank of India Governor now plans to meet representatives from the MSME and NBFC sectors next week. “Will hold meetings with MSME associations and representatives of NBFCs next week,” Governor Shaktikanta Das tweeted, a day after announcing a one-time debt restructuring scheme for MSMEs.

The RBI also announced setting up of an eight-member committee headed by former UTI and SEBI chairman UK Sinha to study the issues affecting the MSME sector. The committee will review the current institutional framework in place, study the impact of economic reforms on the sector, factors affecting their financing, global practices, existing policies and propose long-term solutions for the sector’s economic and financial stability. It will submit its report by the end of June 2019, RBI said.

Pressure from the NBFC and MSME sectors over liquidity woes had pushed the RBI-Finance Ministry relationship to an edge before a kind of compromise on a few issues were brought about. One of the points the government had pushed the RBI into taking up at their meeting on November 19 was the MSME loan restructuring. RBI has also been taking measures to ease liquidity in the NBFC sector, which was hit badly after the IL&FS crisis.

MSME credit, which dipped following demonetisation and GST, gradually picked up, clocking 18 per cent YoY growth in Q1FY19. As of FY18, MSME loans accounted for 25 per cent of commercial lending.
“We don’t see material impact on banks/NBFCs under our coverage as the trends are not showing any signs of further deterioration, but public banks, which have higher impairments in this portfolio, could stand to benefit,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI MSME NBFC Shaktikanta Das RBI governor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp