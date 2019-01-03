Home Business

Madras High Court division bench stays ban on online sale of medicines

While passing interim orders on the writ petition from the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Organisation, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana stayed the online sale of medicines on Dec 17 last.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has stayed the operation of a single judge’s order stalling the online sale of medicines. The bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam granted the stay while passing interim orders on a batch of writ appeals from the affected companies on Wednesday.

The online sale of medicines has been going on for quite some time and if all of a sudden it is stopped till the amendments are notified, it will definitely create grave hardship, inconvenience and health issues to the patients/persons concerned, who order medicine through an online platform, the judges said.

“In the light of the fact that the authorities constituted under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 are competent to initiate appropriate action in the event of any infraction/violation of the said provisions and also conceded by the appellants herein, this court is of the considered view that paragraph No. 38 of the impugned order, which granted the interim stay, requires to stay until further orders,” the bench said. The matter will be taken up on January 24.

The judge had also directed the Union Health Ministry and the Central Drugs Standard, Control Organisation in New Delhi to notify the proposed Drugs and Cosmetics Amendment Rules, 2018 relating to the online sale of medicine in the Gazette at the earliest, before January 31. Thereafter, the stakeholders, namely, traders dealing in online pharmacy have to obtain their licences in the manner prescribed in the rules to be notified, within a period of two months from the notification, the judge had said.

Granting the interim relief on Wednesday, the bench, however, made it clear that the reasons/observations made herein are only for the purpose of disposal of these miscellaneous petitions and this court did not deal with the merits of the main case and it is open to the respective parties to canvass the same at the time of final disposal of these writ appeals.

Earlier, the senior counsel appearing for the appellants submitted that the prescriptions are verified by the registered medical pharmacists, who are on their rolls and after due and proper verification of the persons, who order medicines online, the medicines are supplied and relevant records are also maintained and proper monitoring system is also in place to prevent any infraction/illegality. 

 It is also a categorical stand and assurance of the appellants that no irregularity would be allowed to take place,  and in the process, the persons who are seriously ill are also getting benefited, they added.

