Government stops printing Rs 2000 notes, says report

The government has reportedly stopped printing Rs 2,000 notes in an attempt to reduce their circulation.

According to a report in The Print, the decision was taken as the government felt the high-denomination banknotes were being used for tax evasion, hoarding and money laundering.

The notes will remain valid but are likely to be phased out gradually, added the report.

The Rs 2,000 note was introduced in November 2016, after the government banned the circulation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations.

As of March 2018, Rs 6.73 lakh crore -- 37% of the total value of currency in circulation -- was in the Rs 2,000 denomination.

Opposition parties had earlier criticized the move to introduce the Rs 2,000 note, saying it would result in greater money laundering and tax evasion.

Many Indian cities had reported a massive cash shortage last April which was believed to be due to hoarding ahead of state elections and in the aftermath of the PNB-Nirav Modi bank fraud. The income tax department also seized a huge number of Rs 2,000 notes during this period.