Government mulling business-friendly changes to coal auctions 

After tepid interest from bidders and the failure of the last two tranches of coal-block auctions, the Coal ministry is in talks with the Finance ministry on introducing several business friendly changes in the coal auction rules, sweetening the deal to make it more attractive.“The coal auction is not getting the response desired by the government and the reason is that the current auction rules are not very attractive to the bidders. The ministry has incorporated some changes recently, but it is seeking more changes to attract more bidders. The discussion is already on and a decision could be taken in this regard,” a senior Coal ministry official said.

The last two auction-tranches for coal blocks, where 15 mines were offered, had to be cancelled as they could not even elicit three bidders to participate. After that, the government announced auctions for 18 coal blocks for the steel, cement and power sectors on December 19. However, because of lack of interest, the last date for submission of technical bids was again extended until January 2.

To make these auctions more attractive, the ministry included a new rule which will enable successful bidders to sell up to 25 per cent of production from each block on the open market. It also extended the time period for bringing each block into production to five years, from the four years stipulated in previous auction rules. These measures got some got response and attracted a fair number of bids.

“Industry has flagged the problem in procuring environmental and forest clearances to begin coal mining. Currently, the whole process is very time consuming and is a major impediment to private participation in the auctions,” the official added. In July last year, an committee headed by former Central Vigilance Commission Pratyush Sinha recommended a complete overhaul of regulations governing auctions.

Sweeter deal

