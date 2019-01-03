Home Business

Government mulling business-friendly changes to coal auctions 

The last two auction-tranches for coal blocks, where 15 mines were offered, had to be cancelled as they could not even elicit three bidders to participate.

Published: 03rd January 2019 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Coal India will close down high-risk mines that are beyond mitigation. (File photo | AP)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

After tepid interest from bidders and the failure of the last two tranches of coal-block auctions, the Coal ministry is in talks with the Finance ministry on introducing several business friendly changes in the coal auction rules, sweetening the deal to make it more attractive.“The coal auction is not getting the response desired by the government and the reason is that the current auction rules are not very attractive to the bidders. The ministry has incorporated some changes recently, but it is seeking more changes to attract more bidders. The discussion is already on and a decision could be taken in this regard,” a senior Coal ministry official said.

The last two auction-tranches for coal blocks, where 15 mines were offered, had to be cancelled as they could not even elicit three bidders to participate. After that, the government announced auctions for 18 coal blocks for the steel, cement and power sectors on December 19. However, because of lack of interest, the last date for submission of technical bids was again extended until January 2.

To make these auctions more attractive, the ministry included a new rule which will enable successful bidders to sell up to 25 per cent of production from each block on the open market. It also extended the time period for bringing each block into production to five years, from the four years stipulated in previous auction rules. These measures got some got response and attracted a fair number of bids.

“Industry has flagged the problem in procuring environmental and forest clearances to begin coal mining. Currently, the whole process is very time consuming and is a major impediment to private participation in the auctions,”  the official added. In July last year, an committee headed by former Central Vigilance Commission Pratyush Sinha recommended a complete overhaul of regulations governing auctions.

Sweeter deal
Recommended changes to mine auction norms include bidding on a revenue sharing basis, allowing captive mines to sell some output in the market, and easing of bank guarantees

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp