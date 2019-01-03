Growth in business is a real challenge: Manasa Madapu, CEO of Enter Betalectic

Abhirami Vinod By

CHENNAI: As a start-up, there are a few challenges that any entrepreneur faces. No matter what sector they might be a part of there are some parameters that will certainly stress you out. For instance, initial bottlenecks, managing resources and scaling to name a few. Enter Betalectic, a technological partner which will help one with just that. We spoke to Manasa Madapu, the co-founder and CEO to know more. An IIT Kharagpur graduate, Manasa started this venture in 2014.

Her vision became a reality from the humble beginnings of meeting clients in coffee shops to immense growth in the field in 2018. Their team of fifteen developers help those in need of tech support and paves their path for them.“Growing the business is the real challenge rather than establishing it. Betalectic is now crossing its growing phase,’’ said Madapu. “We had invested our hard work and time to shaping this idea into reality. With increasing the demands of clients from various parts of the globe, I believe it is a proper platform to make products going into the market as soon as possible in the most effective way,’’ she added.

This is how they work — the team takes your idea, sits with you, works on your business requirements and then develops a minimum viable product perfect for your requirements. Talking about the financial stability of the initiative, Madapu said, “Betalectic started with the investment of `4 to `5 lakh. Later with projects pouring in, we got more finance. It’s all about pushing the concept and getting into the mind and heart of the target audience.’’ The venture seems to have been very fruitful and a role model to upcoming aspiring techies. Starting with little money, Madapu and her co-founder, Rajiv Seelam quit their jobs and invested time on their startup. And that did not go waste.

Now that the year has ended, Manasa proudly says, “We have attained the profit of around `20 crore in 2018. We want to invest this money for the further development of the company.” Their notable projects so far are Buildbuy, Aham learning hub (Hyderabad and USA), Zoviti (Delhi), Qivarna (Singapore), Advisor App-Oil and Gas Industry (UK) and Suprabath Advisor App (Hyderabad). She also said that by 2019, the company will also make a its presence known in United States of America and shared the process is already afoot.

