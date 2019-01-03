Home Business

GST council meet to discuss real estate, small traders

The real estate sector and small traders will be the focus of discussions as the GST Council meets on January 10.

Published: 03rd January 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The real estate sector and small traders will be the focus of discussions as the GST Council meets on January 10. As pointed out by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the last meeting on December 20, the council has got several proposals regarding rationalisation of rates on under-construction properties, which currently attracts 12 per cent tax.

According to sources, the council is considering to lower the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate to 5 per cent for builders with a rider that they have to purchase 80 per cent of inputs from GST-registered dealers.
The Group of Ministers’ (GoM) report which looks into the concerns of MSMEs under the GST regime would also be taken up. Currently, businesses with a turnover of up to `20 lakh are exempted from GST. The council could consider hiking this threshold, as requested by the MSMEs.

Besides, the council would consider composition scheme for small suppliers, since it felt that the number of small service providers getting registered under GST was not on expected lines.“An in-principle unanimous decision was taken that a composition scheme be framed for small service providers. The threshold and composition charge would be decided in the next meeting,” Jaitley had said on December 22.

The government had also flagged GST on lotteries in the last meeting. At present, state-organised lottery attract 12 per cent GST, while state-authorised lottery attracts 28 per cent. In the January 10 meeting, the council would take a final view on the GST on lottery, in consultation with the state governments.
Levying calamity cess under the GST regime will also be looked into. In October, a GoM, led by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, had deliberated upon whether a state-specific or a nationwide ‘disaster tax’ should be levied under the GST. The GoM had decided to seek states’ views on this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST Small Traders MSME GST Council meet Arun Jaitley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp