GST council meet to discuss real estate, small traders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The real estate sector and small traders will be the focus of discussions as the GST Council meets on January 10. As pointed out by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the last meeting on December 20, the council has got several proposals regarding rationalisation of rates on under-construction properties, which currently attracts 12 per cent tax.

According to sources, the council is considering to lower the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate to 5 per cent for builders with a rider that they have to purchase 80 per cent of inputs from GST-registered dealers.

The Group of Ministers’ (GoM) report which looks into the concerns of MSMEs under the GST regime would also be taken up. Currently, businesses with a turnover of up to `20 lakh are exempted from GST. The council could consider hiking this threshold, as requested by the MSMEs.

Besides, the council would consider composition scheme for small suppliers, since it felt that the number of small service providers getting registered under GST was not on expected lines.“An in-principle unanimous decision was taken that a composition scheme be framed for small service providers. The threshold and composition charge would be decided in the next meeting,” Jaitley had said on December 22.

The government had also flagged GST on lotteries in the last meeting. At present, state-organised lottery attract 12 per cent GST, while state-authorised lottery attracts 28 per cent. In the January 10 meeting, the council would take a final view on the GST on lottery, in consultation with the state governments.

Levying calamity cess under the GST regime will also be looked into. In October, a GoM, led by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, had deliberated upon whether a state-specific or a nationwide ‘disaster tax’ should be levied under the GST. The GoM had decided to seek states’ views on this.