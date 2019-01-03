HAL made profit of Rs 7,334 crore in last four years, Parliament told

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has made a profit of Rs 7,334 crore in the last four years, according to details provided by the government in Lok Sabha Wednesday.

The company has generated a net revenue of Rs 58,651 crore between the financial year 2015-16 and September last year, as per the details.

The year-wise data on profit and net revenue of the HAL was presented to Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre while replying to a question.

He said the HAL made a profit of Rs 1,998 crore in 2015-16 while the amount in 2016-17 was Rs 2,616 crore and Rs 2,070 crore in 2017-18.

The aerospace major made a profit of Rs 650 crore till September in the current financial year.

According to the data provided by Bhamre, the HAL's net revenue from operations in 2015-16 was Rs 16,758 crore while the amount rose to Rs 17,950 crore in 2016-17 and Rs 18,519 crore in 2017-18.

In the current financial year (up to September), the company generated Rs 5,424 crore as net revenue from its operations.