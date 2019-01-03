HLL Lifecare faces tough battle ahead

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

Miniratna public sector firm HLL Lifecare has been in free fall over the last few years, going from a Rs 1,000 crore turnover company posting consecutive profits to one struggling for survival. But despite mounting losses, including a Rs 65.5 crore loss in FY18, the company has set itself an ambitious target of becoming a Rs 10,000 crore global healthcare major by 2020.

Established in 1967 as Hindustan Latex Ltd (HLL), HLL Lifecare is the only miniratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Over the decades, the firm went from strength to strength, becoming the largest manufacturer of a wide range of contraceptives with a presence in 118 countries and taking under its wings seven subsidiaries across India. It went on to diversify into newer segments like hospital products, pharmaceuticals, ayurvedic, vaccines, personal hygiene and diagnostic kits.

It set up an international division under the leadership of then marketing manager M Ayyappan in 1992, riding on the massive growth in the export sector in the mid-90s. Within three years, export growth increased 71 per cent and HLL expanded into highly competitive markets like Europe, United States and Africa.

Ayyappan eventually took over as chairman and managing director in 2003, and saw the company cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark in turnover in FY15 from just Rs 144 crore in FY02. In 2016, Ayyappan stepped down and is currently serves as the principal advisor for the firm.

A lot has changed however, with the company settling into a downward spiral as depressed realisations and low pricing hit profitability. As dependence on external borrowings increased due to the working capital intensive nature of business, the firm’s profits dwindled and slipped into the red in FY17.

The real blow came when the government decided on a 100 per cent disinvestment plan. According to ICRA, with the government aggressively looking for disinvestment, HLL will no longer enjoy the associated benefits of captive orders. This means that HLL will no longer enjoy assured procurement of 75 per cent of its condom production or 75 per cent of government’s requirement, whichever is lower.

The government has also decided in-principle two subsidiaries — HLL Biotech Ltd. and HLL Medipark Ltd. — will be hived off as separate special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and retained in the public sector. Once listed for privatisation, these assets may not fetch the projected value in the current market scenario.

“With increasing exposure to government through PPPs under the healthcare services segment, HLL’s receivables position is likely to remain stretched,” ICRA added.

Amid ominous signs, analysts tracking the field opine that the management will have to come up with an out-of-the-box strategy in order to steer the company through the testing times ahead. “The strategic buyer is expected to infuse funds, adopt latest technology and new management technique,” noted an analyst. However, such claims have been downplayed by the 5,000-odd employees of the company who have been protesting day and night against privatisation fearing job losses.

