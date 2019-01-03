Cash-strapped Jet Airways begin new year with payment defaults, downgraded ratings

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Year has begun on a sour note for cash-strapped Jet Airways, which has been struggling to raise money either by stake sale or fresh loans. Late on January 1, the company informed stock exchanges that it skipped payment of interest and principal instalments due on December 31 to Indian banks, including SBI. The payment has been delayed “due to temporary cash flow mismatch and the company has engaged with them in relation to the same,” the airline said. Following this, ICRA Ratings has downgraded its long-term ratings for Jet Airways to ‘ICRA D’ from ‘ICRA C’ and short-term rating to ‘ICRA D’ from ‘ICRA A four’.

Maintaining that defaulting on loans, even for one day, is a very serious issue, the industry analysts said that the lenders of Jet Airways will now put pressure on the airline to raise funds to pay them the dues. The airline has been trying to raise funds either by a stake sale or by sale of assets.

As per RBI norms, if the principal or interest is overdue for one day beyond 30 days, an account is identified as a Special Mention Account-0 (SMA-0). If the delay is for 30-60 days, it comes under the SMA-1 category. If it is overdue for more than 60 days until 90 days, the account falls under SMA-2 category. If repayment isn’t made for more than 90 days, it is classified as a non-performing asset (NPA).

Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal owns 51 per cent stake in the airline. The company has 16 owned aircraft as on date, providing opportunities for monetisation.

ICRA said timely implementation of liquidity initiatives, including equity infusion and a stake sale in the company’s loyalty programme ‘Jet Privilege’, will be critical to the company’s credit profile. From Tatas to NRI businessman MA Yusuff Ali, a number of entities are reportedly eyeing a stake in the airline, but it is yet to strike a deal with anyone.

Jet, which has posted three consecutive quarterly losses of over Rs1,000 crore each since March, already has as much as Rs 8,052 crore of debt on its books as on September 30. On the company’s liquidity position, ICRA noted that it is “stressed, with operating losses, high debt levels and negative net worth.”

Airline’s stocks tank

Recently, Jet Airways was reported to have been in talks with State Bank of India for raising I1,500 crore short-term loan to meet its working capital requirements and some payment obligations.

Jet Airways stocks fell over 6 per cent to L263 level on Wednesday compared to the previous close of L281. The small cap stock was one of the sharpest wealth destroyers in 2018, having fallen close to 70 per cent in a year