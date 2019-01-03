Oil, power sector firms were most profitable PSUs last fiscal year

By Express News Service

The Public Enterprises Survey for 2017-18 released by the central government last week shows that India’s most profitable public sector undertakings (PSU) during the last fiscal year continued to be its largest oil and gas majors: Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The top loss-making PSUs, however, were telecom major BSNL and debt-strapped national air carrier Air India. While IOCL posted a profit before exceptional, extraordinary items and tax (PBEET) of `32,564.28 crore in 2017-18, ONGC recorded a PBEET of `28,892.47 crore. Other top profit makers were power firm NTPC (`12,892.46 crore), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (`11,198.02 crore) and Power Grid Corporation (`10,476.85 crore).

As for the loss makers, loss before exceptional, extraordinary items and tax stood at `8,738.16 crore for BSNL and `5,225.35 crore for Air India. Other loss-makers include telecom firm MTNL (`2,973.45 crore), Hindustan Photo Films Manufacturing (`2,901.15 crore) and Western Coalfields (`2,829.28 crore).

The survey also revealed that the top ten loss making PSUs claimed 84.71 per cent of the total losses made by all the 71 CPSEs. The top ten profit making CPSEs accounted for 61.83 per cent of the total profit earned by all the 184 profit making state-owned firms during the year.

Bharat Coking Coal Limited incurred huge losses in 2017-18 and has entered into the list of top ten loss making CPSEs, while India Infrastructure Finance Co and Eastern Coalfields, which were profit making PSUs till 2016-17, have started making losses and featured in the list of top ten loss making state-owned firms during 2017-18.

On the other hand, Power Finance Corporation entered into the list of the top ten profit making CPSEs, while Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd has not featured in the latest list.