Without expenditure cuts, Centre likely to miss fiscal deficit target

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With average monthly GST revenues remaining below target, brokerages anticipate expenditure cuts during the current quarter, if the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP in FY19 needs to be achieved. The government, on its part, has been repeatedly insisting that the 3.3 per cent target will be met, come hell or high water. Affirming its commitment, it even cut down on its borrowing programme. But without expenditure cuts, that target is unlikely to be achieved, unless there’s a windfall from an unexpected quarter.

The monthly GST run-rate, excluding refunds, stood at an average Rs 89,600 crore in the first nine months of the current fiscal, lower than the required run-rate of over `1 lakh crore. Overall, there appears to be a shortfall of about `1 lakh crore in revenue, as a result of which Kotak Securities estimates that gross fiscal deficit will likely print at 3.5 per cent. This, even after incurring expenditure cuts.

Accounting for refunds, on a cash accounting basis, November collections would likely be about Rs 87,000 crore, implying a nine-month run-rate of Rs 89,600 crore. “The required run-rate for the rest of FY19 is now about Rs 1.5 lakh crore. In a more realistic (though still optimistic) scenario of (1) 1-5 per cent month-on-month increase in rest of FY19, (2) higher IGST allocation to the Centre and (3) distribution of unallocated compensation cess equally between Centre and states, the Centre’s shortfall would likely be about Rs 1 lakh crore,” Kotak said in a note.

Per estimates, for the first eight months, the fiscal deficit is already at 114.8 per cent of its budgeted target. Net tax receipts in eight months stood at Rs 7.32 lakh crore as against a full-year target of Rs 14.8 lakh crore (49.4 per cent of the budgeted target), while total spending stood at `16.1 lakh crore against the full-year target of `24.4 lakh crore (66 per cent of budgeted target).

“This implies that while the expenditure remained on course, subdued tax receipts were responsible for pushing up the deficit. There are limited chances of exceeding the divestment target with the government garnering Rs 33,800 crore till December 1, 2018, below its target of Rs 80,000 crore,” it said.