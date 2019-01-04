Home Business

Businesses can claim GST input credit benefit till Mar 2019

Published: 04th January 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a big relief to millions of businesses, the government has decided to give more time to businesses to claim their input tax credit, which they can do until March this year. The earlier deadline for claiming input tax credit (ITC) ended on October 25, 2018.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), through a gazette notification, issued an order stating that ITC claims for the maiden year of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout (July 2017 to March 2018) will be allowed till March 31, 2019. However, they added the condition that it matches the return filed by their suppliers.

Besides, the CBIC has also allowed businesses to correct any error or omission in the filing of the final sales return or GSTR-1 for the period July 2017-March 2018. Now businesses can correct errors in the returns to be filed for January-March 2019.

The ITC claims were allowed for businesses earlier provided they generated the invoice, paid taxes and filed returns. However, in the recent order the CBIC has mandated that ITC claims would have to be matched with GSTR-2A, which is auto-generated by the systems based on sales returns filed by suppliers.
The government’s move is expected to benefit millions of taxpayers who would collectively claim tax credit worth billions of rupees.

