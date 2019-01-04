CarDekho raises USD 110 million in Series C funding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jaipur-based GirnarSoft, which owns online car sales portal CarDekho, has raised $110 million in 0 Series C funding, with investments from Sequoia India, Hillhouse, CapitalG (Alphabet growth investment arm) and Axis Bank.

The company said it will utilize the funds to enhance focus on the used-car segment of the market and build a strong foundation in transaction services, including insurance and financing.

The company has so far raised USD 75 million in its previous rounds. GirnarSoft also operates other leading Indian auto sites like Zigwheels.com, BikeDekho.com, Gaadi.com, and PowerDrift.

“Our used car engine has scaled up tremendously and has also enabled us to incubate allied businesses like insurance and finance business as they are one of the largest opportunities ahead of us.

The opportunity lies in extending formal credit and insurance coverage to the new-to-formal economy population and will continue to be a focus area for us”, said Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder, CarDekho.

CarDekho works with 5,000 dealerships across the country.