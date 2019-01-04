Home Business

CarDekho raises USD 110 million in Series C funding

The company said it will utilize the funds to enhance focus on the used-car segment of the market and build a strong foundation in transaction services, including insurance and financing.

Published: 04th January 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jaipur-based GirnarSoft, which owns online car sales portal CarDekho, has raised $110 million in 0 Series C funding, with investments from Sequoia India, Hillhouse, CapitalG (Alphabet growth investment arm) and Axis Bank.

The company said it will utilize the funds to enhance focus on the used-car segment of the market and build a strong foundation in transaction services, including insurance and financing.

The company has so far raised USD 75 million in its previous rounds. GirnarSoft also operates other leading Indian auto sites like Zigwheels.com, BikeDekho.com, Gaadi.com, and PowerDrift.

“Our used car engine has scaled up tremendously and has also enabled us to incubate allied businesses like insurance and finance business as they are one of the largest opportunities ahead of us.

The opportunity lies in extending formal credit and insurance coverage to the new-to-formal economy population and will continue to be a focus area for us”, said Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder, CarDekho.
CarDekho works with 5,000 dealerships across the country. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CarDekho CapitalG Sequoia India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp