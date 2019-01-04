Home Business

Heavy commercial vehicle sales in the doldrums 

The decline in growth seen in passenger vehicle sales over the last couple of months is now spreading to commercial vehicles (CVs) too.

By Express News Service

The decline in growth seen in passenger vehicle sales over the last couple of months is now spreading to commercial vehicles (CVs) too. After posting disappointing sales in November, especially of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), CV makers once again saw a double-digit fall in sales in December. Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicles (CV) domestic sales declined during the month by 11 per cent at 36,180 units, while the second largest CV maker Ashok Leyland reported massive drop of 20 per cent in its overall sales at 15,493 units, primarily due the poor performance of the M&HCV segment.

Ashok Leyland’s M&HCV sales fell sharply by 29 per cent at 11,295 units against 15,948 units in the year-ago period. As for Tata Motors, M&HCV truck segment sales declined by 27 per cent at 11,506 units, compared to 15,828 units last December. A multitude of factors hit CV sales during the period, including the NBFC liquidity crisis strangling financing, higher interest rates and uncertain fuel cost trends, said Tata Motors, with the M&HCV and Intermediate and Light CV segments witnessing a decline. 

“During the month, consumer sentiment remained slightly subdued as the customer was still waiting to see a sustained level of improvement in the factors like fuel prices and profitability before deciding to further invest in new vehicles,” Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said. 
The new axle load norms approved by the government in the middle of last year has also proved to be one of the main reasons behind the dull performance of CVs. 

In July 2018, the government had increased the permissible gross vehicle weight of over 16 tonne heavy trucks by about 12-25 per cent. The norms allows truck owners to increase load up to the new limit as prescribed by the government. “The axle load increase did lead to some demand uncertainties as existing vehicles were allowed to register for higher load.

This created a doubt in the minds of fleet owners whether there was need to add fresh vehicles or sweat the existing lot,” Wagh said. Sales of trucks in the sub-16 tonne segment didn’t suffer a similar fall in numbers. Others like Eicher-Volvo joint venture VE Commercial Vehicles and Mahindra & Mahindra,  also reported a contraction in demand on M&HCVs in the last two months. 

Increased load limit hits sales
Government decision to increase load limit of trucks 16-tonne and heavier has prompted fleet owners to re-evaluate whether they need to purchase new trucks during the current season

