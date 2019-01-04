Home Business

Lack of refinance facility for NBFCs needs debate: Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services

How frequently can NBFCs meet RBI so that problems can be fixed before they grow is also an issue to discuss, Iyer said.

Published: 04th January 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 05:04 AM

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: "The Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) do not have a refinancing facility similar to what the housing finance companies have, and that could be one of the points the industry would like to have a debate on, and probably discuss with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the meeting called by governor Shaktikanta Das next week," said Ramesh Iyer, vice-chairman and managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services.

“RBI defines us as an important segment in overall growth. We would expect more stability of support,” Iyer said, speaking during the launch of the company’s public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD).

It would also be important to bring RBI’s attention to how the industry managed the liquidity problem and related issues the industry has faced since September, and what were the pressure points, Iyer said. Representatives of the NBFC industry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, and Das had tweeted on Wednesday his forthcoming meeting with MSME and NBFC industry representatives.

Speaking about the recent RBI decision to allow banks and NBFCs to restructure MSME loans up to H25 crore, Iyer said it was a good move, but NBFCs have to take a prudent view of that. “Just because regulation allows you, one shouldn’t reschedule. Our view is that we will review every contract and where we think that the particular consumer is circumstantially impacted and needs additional time, we may take a view,” he said.

M&M Finance’s NCD issue with a secured as well as unsecured component and a base issue size of H500 crore would be open for subscription from January 4 to 25. The company plans to retain oversubscription to the tune of H3,000 crore. While tenures of 39, 60, and 96 months are secured, the 120-month option is unsecured. The interest rate on NCDs ranges from 9 to 9.5 per cent per annum.

NBFC RBI Mahindra and Mahindra Financial services

