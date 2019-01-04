Home Business

Government indicates printing of Rs 2000 note stopped for now; sufficient currency in circulation

We have more than adequate notes of Rs 2,000 in the system with over 35 per cent of notes by value in circulation being of Rs 2,000, said Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg.

Published: 04th January 2019 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government Friday indicated that printing of Rs 2,000 bank notes, introduced post-demonetisation in November 2016, has been stopped for now as there is enough stock in circulation

In a tweet, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said printing of notes is planned as per the projected requirement.

"We have more than adequate notes of Rs 2,000 in the system with over 35 per cent of notes by value in circulation being of Rs 2,000. There has been no decision regarding 2,000 rupee note production recently," the Secretary said

Soon after the sudden decision to ban old Rs 500/1,000 currency notes by the government, the Reserve Bank had come out with the 2,000 rupee note along with a new look 500 rupee note as part of its massive remonetisation exercise

The old 500/1,000 bank notes that were scrapped in November 2016 accounted for around 86 per cent of the total currency in circulation at that time.

