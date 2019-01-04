Home Business

Supreme Court revives case against Nestle over Maggi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nestle India is in trouble once again as the Supreme Court has revived the suit against the company initiated by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC)  for the presence of lead in Maggi noodles beyond the permissible limit.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta on Thursday revived the government case in NCDRC against Nestle India, seeking damages of Rs 640 crore alleging unfair trade practices, false labelling and misleading advertisements.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented the company, admitted to the presence of lead in the noodles, however, it said it was below the permissible limit.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, appearing for the Centre, said that in the wake of the Mysuru lab report the matter should go back to the NCDRC and the stay on the proceedings should be vacated.

“We are of the view that CFTRI report be evaluated by the NCDRC in the complaint before it. It will not be appropriate for this court to pre-empt the jurisdiction of NCDRC. All the rights and contentions of the parties will remain open,” the bench said.

Meanwhile, Nestle welcomed the Supreme Court’s order that allowed NCDRC to proceed with a three-year-old suit with regard to Maggi filed by the government only on the basis of laboratory test reports by CFTRI.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry had, in 2015, filed a complaint against Nestle India before the NCDRC for causing harm to Indian consumers by allegedly indulging in unfair trade practices and false labelling related to Maggi noodles. The ministry charged that Nestle India had misled consumers, claiming that Maggi noodles were healthy—“Taste bhi, healthy bhi”.

It was the first time the government had taken action under Section 12-1-D of the Consumer Protection Act, under which both the Centre and states have powers to file complaints.

Why the ban

Food safety regulator FSSAI had banned Maggi noodles after it found excess levels of lead in samples, terming it as “unsafe and hazardous” for human consumption

