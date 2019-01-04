Home Business

Sensex jumps 181 points; PSU banks rally

The biggest gainers in the Sensex pack in Friday's session were Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Vedanta, SBI and Axis Bank, spurting up to 3.05 per cent.

Published: 04th January 2019 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

BSE Sensex | Reuters

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 181 points Friday while the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,700-mark, driven by robust buying in banking, metal and pharma stocks amid positive global cues and a strengthening rupee.

After swinging over 350 points intra-day, the 30-share Sensex finally settled 181.39 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 35,695.10.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty ended 55.10 points, or 0.52 per cent, up at 10,727.35.

During the week, Sensex fell 381.62 points and the Nifty shed 132.55 points.

The biggest gainers in the Sensex pack in Friday's session were Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Vedanta, SBI and Axis Bank, spurting up to 3.05 per cent.

The losers included HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma, falling up to 1.55 per cent.

Sectorally, banking, financial services, metal and pharma indices rallied the most, jumping over 2 per cent.

PSU bank stocks led the rally, with PNB, Union Bank, Bank of India, Andhra Bank and SBI surging up to 4 per cent.

Global investor sentiment was upbeat ahead of a two-day trade talk between the US and China.

A US government delegation will visit China early next week for the first face-to-face talks since President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart agreed on a temporary truce in the trade war, China's commerce ministry said.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 972.81 crore Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 34.52 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading 33 paise higher against the US dollar at 69.87.

Brent crude futures rose 1.59 per cent to USD 56.84 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, Korea's Kospi ended 0.83 per cent higher, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rallied 2.24 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.05 per cent. Japan's Nikkei, on the other hand, dropped 2.26 per cent.

In Europe, Paris CAC was up 1.17 per cent, while Frankfurt's DAX gained 1.72 per cent in their early deals. London's FTSE rose 1.14 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp