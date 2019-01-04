Special Package for garments, made-ups sectors to increase exports

By UNI

NEW DELHI: To promote Government participation in production and exports of textile and apparel products, Government has announced Special Package for garments and made-ups sectors.

The package offers labour law reforms, additional incentives under ATUFS, enhanced duty drawback coverage and relaxation of Section 80JJAA of Income Tax Act, official sources said.

Further, the rates under Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) have been enhanced from 2 per cent to 4 per cent for apparel, 5 per cent to 7 per cent for made-ups, handloom and handicrafts with effect from November 1, 2017, the sources said.

Products such as fibre, yarn and fabric in the textile value chain are being strengthened and made competitive through various schemes, inter alia, Powertex for fabric segment, Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (ATUFS) for all segments except spinning, Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks (SITP) for all segments.

IGST has been exempted on import under Advance Authorisation and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) Scheme.

The government has also enhanced interest equalization rate for pre and post-shipment credit for the textile sector from 3 per cent to 5 per cent with effect from November 2 and provided assistance to exporters under Market Access Initiative (MAI) Scheme.

In 2017-18, India's overall merchandise exports stood at USD 303.38 billion and textile and apparel exports including handicrafts valued at USD 39.22 billion comprising 13 per cent of overall exports of India.